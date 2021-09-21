EPS officer charged with obstructions, commissioning false affidavit

A member of the Edmonton Police Service is facing two criminal charges.

A public complaint filed in 2020 lead to an internal investigation into Const. Joseph Spear.

Spear, an EPS member for 22 years, was charged with attempted obstruction of justice and commissioning a false affidavit.

The matter was referred to the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service when the internal investigation concluded. It recommended two charges be laid.

Const. Spear is working in a non-frontline role pending court proceedings.