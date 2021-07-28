iHeartRadio

EPS puts out call for help about man missing for 10 days

Don Hansaka Eranga Kandage, 24, was last seen around 2 p.m. on July 17, 2021, near 50 Street and 13 Avenue. (Photo provided.)

Police are searching for an Edmonton man whose disappearance they say is out of character.

Don Hansaka Eranga Kandage, 24, was last seen around 2 p.m. on July 17 near 50 Street and 13 Avenue.

At the time, Kandage was wearing green shorts, a blue hooded sweatshirt and sandals.

"Police and family are concerned for his well-being. Foul play is not suspected at this time," Edmonton Police Service said in a statement asking for the public's help.

Anyone with information about Kandage's location is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Kandage is South Asian, about 5'8" tall, and weighs around 210 pounds. He has dark brown hair, a beard and glasses.

