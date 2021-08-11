EPS release photos, surveillance video of south Edmonton bank robber

Police are asking for public help identifying a man who robbed a south Edmonton bank.

On Aug. 3 around 4 p.m., police say a man entered a bank at 23 Avenue and 108 Street and presented a bank teller with a threatening note.

The man left the bank with cash and ran eastbound on 23 Avenue, said EPS.

He is described as white, 17 to 20 years old, with green eyes and dark curly hair.

He was wearing a black hoodie with white and brown draw strings and a dark brown patch on the left breast, track pants with large grey rear pockets, a hat and a black mask.

It was reported to police that the suspect was attempting to speak in a deeper voice than his natural voice.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.