EPS release photos, surveillance video of south Edmonton bank robber
Police are asking for public help identifying a man who robbed a south Edmonton bank.
On Aug. 3 around 4 p.m., police say a man entered a bank at 23 Avenue and 108 Street and presented a bank teller with a threatening note.
The man left the bank with cash and ran eastbound on 23 Avenue, said EPS.
He is described as white, 17 to 20 years old, with green eyes and dark curly hair.
He was wearing a black hoodie with white and brown draw strings and a dark brown patch on the left breast, track pants with large grey rear pockets, a hat and a black mask.
It was reported to police that the suspect was attempting to speak in a deeper voice than his natural voice.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
-
Is this sculpture yours? And do you want it back? RCMP seek owner of found itemPolice in North Vancouver would like you to take a look at a lawn ornament that was given to them back in April and see if it belongs to you.
-
North Bay paracylist riding 800km to raise money for children with cancerKevin McKenna will attempt to ride 800km throughout the month of August to raise money for SickKids Foundation.
-
Lethbridge drug overdose deaths up 167 per cent over last yearThe most recent provincial statistics on opioid poisonings and overdose deaths have just been released, and the numbers are distressing.
-
BC Ferries warns of another busy summer weekendBC Ferries is warning travellers that the upcoming weekend is expected to be a busy one along its most popular routes.
-
Fire burns 160 acres in Lamont CountyA wild fire in Lamont County is now under control after it burned 160 acres of land.
-
Potential public exposure to COVID-19 at indoor playground in SudburyPublic Health Sudbury and Districts has advised of a potential public exposure to COVID-19 for anyone who attended the KUPP Centre on Friday, Aug. 6 between 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.
-
Lacey stabilizes middle of Riders' defence in Week 1The retirement of Solomon Elimimian left big shoes to fill in the middle of the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ defence at linebacker. Enter Deon Lacey.
-
$3 million dollars announced for Barrie infrastructure projectsQueen's Park and the federal government announced $3 million dollars in funding for infrastructure projects in Barrie.
-
It's the Life of Riley for Fleming on the golf course this yearRiley Fleming is not just head teaching pro at the Lynx Ridge Golf Club. He's also one of the best golfers in Calgary.