EPS renews call for help to find missing man
Edmonton police are again asking the public for help in their search to find a 30-year-old man they describe as having a "high-risk lifestyle."
Cody Alexander Sinclair was released from the Royal Alexandra Hospital on Nov. 18 and was last spotted the day after in the Prince Charles neighbourhood.
EPS said there has been no "evidence of life" since then.
"Sinclair lives a high-risk lifestyle and his disappearance is out of character. As such, family, friends and police are concerned for his safety and wellbeing," spokesperson Carolin Maran wrote in a Tuesday news release.
Sinclair is described as 6'4" tall, weighing 211 lbs. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Police said he was last seen wearing a dark winter coat with a fur-lined hood and grey sweatpants.
Anyone with information is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
-
Woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Dartmouth crosswalk: Halifax policeA woman who was struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning in Dartmouth has died as a result of her injuries.
-
Man charged with second-degree murder in Truro, N.S. homicide case: Truro policePolice in Truro, N.S. say they have made an arrest in connection to the Troy Whidden homicide investigation.
-
Man attacked with his own walking cane along Main Street: Winnipeg policeWinnipeg police say a man was hospitalized after he was attacked with his own walking cane along Main Street Tuesday evening.
-
Rosthern Hospital temporarily suspends some servicesThe Saskatchewan Health Authority is temporarily suspending some lab services at Rosthern Hospital due to renovations.
-
Wind warnings issued for southwest Alberta, gusts carry potential for toppling tall vehicles, trailersEnvironment Canada has issued wind warnings in the southwest corner of the province and the mountain parks as gusts could reach upward of 110 km/h overnight and throughout Thursday and Friday.
-
Ottawa’s top doctor answers your questions about the COVID-19 vaccine for kids tonightTonight, Ottawa's medical officer of health and CTV News Ottawa will attempt to answer many of the questions and concerns about the vaccine during a special broadcast.
-
Man critically injured in collision with LRTA man was seriously hurt in a crash with an Edmonton LRT Tuesday morning.
-
Over 6,700 COVID-19 vaccine appointments booked for Simcoe Muskoka kids in 24 hoursSimcoe Muskoka parents booked over 6,000 pediatric doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for children five to 11 in just one day.
-
Police release images of persons of interest in Ritchie homicidePolice hope the video and photos will help them identify and speak with a total of seven individuals.