EPS responds to several 'violent incidents' in 3-day period

The Edmonton Police Service says officers have been called to multiple violent events over the last few days, including a homicide, suspicious death, shootings, a carjacking, aggravated assaults, and weapons complaints.

"It’s been a traumatic weekend for the victims of these crimes, their families and friends, as well as the responding officers and investigators subsequently involved," said Deputy Chief Darren Derko in a written release.

SATURDAY

Just after midnight on Saturday, officers were called to the Belvedere Transit Centre at 62 Street and Fort Road for a report of a stabbing.

An injured man was transported from the scene by paramedics.

A male suspect was arrested nearby and police say charges are pending.

SUNDAY

On Sunday at around 9:15 p.m., police were called to the Belvedere LRT station at 129 Avenue and Fort Road for a weapons complaint.

When they arrived, they found the body of a man with "suspicious injuries."

Jamal Joshua Malik Wheeler, 27, has been charged with second-degree murder in the death.

Around 10:20 p.m., police were called to an assault with a weapon on Jasper Avenue.

A peace officer who witnessed the assault said an elderly hobby photographer was taking pictures in the area of Jasper Avenue and 97 Street when a man charged at him, shoving him to the ground and seriously injuring him.

The suspect then climbed on top of him before two officers were able to apprehend him.

He was taken into custody and charged by police.

The 89-year-old victim was taken to hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries, police said.

MONDAY

Downtown officers were called to an aggravated assault at a bus shelter at Jasper Avenue and 100 Street around 2 a.m. on Monday.

A witness told police that a man and woman were doing drugs inside the shelter when they were joined by two other men.

Shortly after, the witness saw one of the men stagger out of the bus shelter and fall to the ground.

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening stab wounds, police said.

He remains in hospital in critical condition.

Around 3 a.m.,y officers were called to Woodbend Wynd in southwest Edmonton for a report that a male had been shot.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound on scene.

It was reported to police that the male was sitting in his vehicle in a parking lot when he was joined by a second male.

They were eventually joined by two additional males.

The second male attempted to rob the victim, and demanded the keys to the vehicle, police said.

He proceeded to drive the victim to a location in the west end.

The victim escaped from the vehicle but was shot by one of the people in the vehicle, police said.

He sustained a serious, non-life threatening injury.

The three men eventually abandoned the vehicle which was found on fire in southeast Edmonton.

Around 6 a.m., police were called to a report of an injured man outside a home at 84 Street and 179 Avenue.

The 25-year-old was pronounced dead on scene by paramedics.

The homicide unit is now investigating.

Anyone with information about any of these crimes is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.