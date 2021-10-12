EPS searches for man after robbery, assault
Police are looking for information on a man they said robbed a central Edmonton jewelry store with a gun on Oct. 6 and assaulted an employee.
Police were called to a jeweler in the area of 115 Street and 100 Avenue around 3:15 p.m.
“It was reported to police that a lone male entered the business, produced a firearm, assaulted a male employee and took an undisclosed amount of jewelry,” said EPS in a news release. “The male then reportedly fled the scene on foot.”
EMS took the 68-year-old employee to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and he has since been released.
The robber is described by police as a man in his 30s, around 178 cm (5’10) with an average build. He was wearing a fur hat, glasses, a face mask, a dark-coloured jacket, dark blue jeans, black shoes with white souls and was carrying a black bag.
EPS are asking anyone with information to contact them at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.
