EPS searching for missing 14-year-old girl

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is searching for a teen last seen in northeast Edmonton on Tuesday.

Michelle Giroux, 14, was last seen at Londonderry Mall. Police say Giroux often uses the alias Natasha.

She is known to use public transit and visit malls across the city. Police describe her as a Black youth who is 5’7” tall and weighs approximately 148 pounds.

According to police, Giroux lives a “high-risk lifestyle.”

“While her disappearance is not out of character, the teen is highly vulnerable and has a mental capacity of a six or seven-year-old child,” police said in a statement. “There are no indications of foul play at this time.”

Anyone with information about Giroux is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.