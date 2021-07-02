EPS searching for witness of fatal June 2 collision

The Edmonton Police Major Collision Investigations Section (MCIS) is looking for a second vehicle in connection to a fatal pedestrian collision in northwest Edmonton.

Police say a Subaru WRX was driving north on 142 Street on June 2 when it’s driver lost control and veered off the road, hitting a female pedestrian on the east sidewalk near 153 Avenue.

The 27-year-old woman was found dead on scene, according to EPS. The 31-year-old male driver of the Subaru was taken to the hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they are looking to speak with the driver of a black sedan that was driving nearby when the pedestrian was hit, or any other witnesses that were in the area on June 2.

Charges are still pending while investigators await toxicology results.