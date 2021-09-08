EPS seek public help in search for missing teen

Edmonton police are asking for public assistance locating a missing 16-year-old after a month of searching.

Avery Stevens was reported missing Saturday, Aug. 7.

He's described as a white male, 5'8" tall, approximately 120 pounds, with brown eyes and hair. He frequently dyes his hair different colours.

Stevens is known to frequent the area of 103 Street and 85 Avenue.

Stevens' disappearance is considered to be out of character, his family and police are concerned for his well-being.

Police say there is no indication of foul play at this time.

Anyone with information on Stevens' whereabouts is asked to contact police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.