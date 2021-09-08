EPS to search for missing woman in annual River Valley sweep

Edmonton police will conduct their annual North Saskatchewan River Valley sweep on Wednesday.

The EPS Missing Persons Unit leads the search in an effort to find human remains from the past year, which takes place in the fall when the river levels are at their lowest, a release explained.

"Unfortunately, we do recover human remains from the North Saskatchewan River and its surrounding area from time to time," Const. Amanda Johnson said. "We want to use this opportunity before winter where water levels are relatively low to do a thorough search of the river and its valley to help recover those remains and give some resolution to families if we possibly can."

The family of Audrey Beaver, a woman who was 48 years old when she went missing in August 2020 in the river valley area, is participating in Wednesday's search.

She's described as 5'2" and 120 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and a large tattoo of a cross on her right forearm.

Foul play is not suspected in her disappearance, police said.

EPS's Air One helicopter, and drones, will be used for the search.