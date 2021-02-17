Jeffrey Epstein's former girlfriend claimed through her lawyer Tuesday that a guard physically abused her at a federal lockup in Brooklyn, and then she was punished for complaining about it. Sentencing hearing today for man who hurled trailer hitch at Indigenous woman A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 17 for the man who was found guilty of manslaughter after he threw a trailer hitch from a moving vehicle at an Indigenous woman. More snow and cold weather in store for Windsor-Essex Just after digging out from the last snowstorm in Windsor-Essex, more snow could be on the way for the region. Pembroke, Ont. couple raffle off 1915 Ford Model T