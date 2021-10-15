Equipment, body armour stolen from Sherrif’s vehicle in Dartmouth: Police

Police are investigating after equipment and body armour belonging to an employee of the Nova Scotia's Sheriff's Service was stolen from a vehicle in Dartmouth this week.

Halifax Regional Police say a vehicle parked at the 300 block of Windmill Road was broken into sometime between the evening of Oct. 13 and early morning of Oct. 14.

The property stolen from the vehicle includes duty equipment and body armour.

Anyone with information about this incident or video from the area is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.