ER at Clinton Public Hospital will be closed Dec. 24
The Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance says the emergency department at Clinton Public Hospital will be closed on Dec. 24.
The organization issued a media release Thursday stating that the closure was due to a staffing shortage.
It also said that the ER will reopen on Dec. 25 at 8 a.m.
Anyone needing immediate medical treatment is instructed to call 911 and paramedics will transport them to the nearest ER. Those include: Seaforth Community Hospital, Alexandra Marine & General Hospital in Goderich, South Huron Hospital in Exeter and Wingham & District Hospital.
This isn't the first time the hospital has temporarily closed its emergency department. It was also shut down on Oct. 3 and Aug. 1 because of staffing issues.
❗️��The Emergency Department at the Clinton Public Hospital will be closed tomorrow (Dec 24) and will re-open December 25 at 8 a.m. This is due to staffing challenges. Please share this important message.https://t.co/PP0adZ0PcA pic.twitter.com/AzlNzgup3P— HPHA (@hpha_news) December 23, 2021
