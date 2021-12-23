iHeartRadio

ER at Clinton Public Hospital will be closed Dec. 24

Exterior of the Clinton Public Hospital. (Aug. 1, 2021)

The Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance says the emergency department at Clinton Public Hospital will be closed on Dec. 24.

The organization issued a media release Thursday stating that the closure was due to a staffing shortage.

It also said that the ER will reopen on Dec. 25 at 8 a.m.

Anyone needing immediate medical treatment is instructed to call 911 and paramedics will transport them to the nearest ER. Those include: Seaforth Community Hospital, Alexandra Marine & General Hospital in Goderich, South Huron Hospital in Exeter and Wingham & District Hospital.

This isn't the first time the hospital has temporarily closed its emergency department. It was also shut down on Oct. 3 and Aug. 1 because of staffing issues.

❗️��The Emergency Department at the Clinton Public Hospital will be closed tomorrow (Dec 24) and will re-open December 25 at 8 a.m. This is due to staffing challenges. Please share this important message.https://t.co/PP0adZ0PcA pic.twitter.com/AzlNzgup3P

— HPHA (@hpha_news) December 23, 2021
