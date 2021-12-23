ER at Clinton Public Hospital will be closed Dec. 24

The Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance says the emergency department at Clinton Public Hospital will be closed on Dec. 24.

The organization issued a media release Thursday stating that the closure was due to a staffing shortage.

It also said that the ER will reopen on Dec. 25 at 8 a.m.

Anyone needing immediate medical treatment is instructed to call 911 and paramedics will transport them to the nearest ER. Those include: Seaforth Community Hospital, Alexandra Marine & General Hospital in Goderich, South Huron Hospital in Exeter and Wingham & District Hospital.

This isn't the first time the hospital has temporarily closed its emergency department. It was also shut down on Oct. 3 and Aug. 1 because of staffing issues.

