ER closing overnight in town of St. Marys
CTV News Kitchener Digital Content Producer
Jennifer K. Baker
The emergency department at St. Marys Memorial Hospital, in the town of St. Marys, will be closed overnight Tuesday.
The ER will shut its doors at 9 p.m. and won’t reopen until 7 a.m. Wednesday, when it returns to its regular 24-hour operating schedule.
The Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance said the closure is due to a health human resource shortage.
Anyone requiring immediate medical care should call 911.
Paramedics will take patients to the nearest emergency department in Stratford, Exeter, Ingersoll or London.
