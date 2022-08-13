ER closures due to staffing shortages

Multiple Southwestern Ontario hospitals are closing their emergency departments due to staffing shortages.

The Seaforth Community Hospital is reducing hours in its emergency department Tuesday as they close at 5 pm and reopen Wednesday at 7 am.

The Chesley Site of South Bruce Grey Health Centre is closed Saturday, reopening Sunday at 7am.

Wingham and District Hospital Emergency Department will be closed Monday Aug. 15 at 5 p.m. and will reopen Tuesday Aug. 16 at 7 a.m.

The issues are affecting health centres across the province.