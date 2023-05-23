ER in Thessalon closing two days this week due to doctor shortage

The emergency department at the Thessalon Site of the North Shore Health Network (NSHN) is closing for two days this week because it doesn’t have enough doctors.

The site will be closed from 8 a.m. May 24 until 8 a.m. Friday.

“The North Shore Health Network has investigated all possible options to continue to provide safe access to care, however, the difficult decision has been made to announce the temporary Thessalon site emergency department closure,” the network said in a news release Tuesday.

“Every effort will continue to be made and NSHN is committed to keeping the community informed regarding this situation.”

Anyone requiring immediate medical attention should call 911. Ambulances will then be rerouted to the three closest emergency departments in the area: the Blind River site, Richards Landing-Matthews site or Sault Area Hospital.

Access to services for non-emergent health advice or information is available by calling 811, toll-free TTY line: 1-866-797-007. Or start a live chat with an adviser online.

For more information, visit the network’s website.