ER staffing challenges an issue in Winnipeg hospitals: WRHA

The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA) is aware that emergency rooms and urgent care centres across the system are short-staffed.

“This issue is top-of-mind for the region and currently represents the most pressing operational issue for WRHA,” reads a statement from a WRHA spokesperson sent to CTV News Friday.

The statement also said there is difficulty in accessing hospital in-patient capacity which has resulted in longer wait times in recent weeks.

CTV News checked the wait times in the WRHA Friday afternoon, the last refresh happened at 12:15 p.m. The longest wait at that moment was 7.75 hours at Health Sciences Centre Adult Emergency. The wait at St. Boniface Hospital ER was 4 hours.

The WRHA spokesperson said it had to initiate an incident command structure for the ER/Urgent Care program on Wednesday. Health region officials have since met with ER doctors and other staff and another meeting is planned from both ER and medicine departments.

The spokesperson said, “The meeting will identify immediate actions that can be taken to expedite the flow of patients out of hospital and alleviate capacity issues for patients awaiting admission from emergency and urgent care units.”

According to the spokesperson, some hospital beds are COVID-recovered patients who are experiencing long stays in hospital. There are also COVID-related processes in place for patients needing to be admitted which include COVID testing, and staff that have been redeployed. Nurses have also left emergency and urgent departments in recent months to support the critical care program, COVID testing sites, and the vaccine campaign.

“We recognize that these are very difficult times for the nurses, physicians and other health care professionals at all our emergency departments and urgent care centres,” the statement reads. “This pandemic has been ongoing for a year and a half, and numerous necessary staff redeployments, changes in processes and protocols, and unusual demand on certain parts of the health system, have made matters even more challenging for our emergency and urgent care professionals.”

The spokesperson said staffing is being augmented by the use of agency nurses, overtime, and nurse educators filling occasional shifts, among other measures.

The spokesperson said ER and urgent care staff are experienced, skilled, hard-working, and dedicated people, and the WRHA thanks them for continuing to serve patients who need urgent and emergent care.

Doctors Manitoba also told CTV News Friday that physicians have raised concerns for months now about the shortage of nurses in ERs, ICUs, and operating rooms, which only contributes to increasing wait times in emergency rooms.

"Doctors are very concerned about increasing ER wait times at St. Boniface and other hospitals,” reads a statement from Doctors Manitoba. “Patients deserve to be seen in a timely manner, and should not face lengthy wait times.”

As of June 27, 2021, there were 103 active nursing positions in the St. Boniface Hospital Emergency Department, 76 filled and 27 vacant. That calculates to a vacancy rate of 26.2 per cent in the department. Of the 27 vacant positions, 17 were permanent and 10 were term positions. Recruitment efforts are underway.

'We stumble from crisis to crisis'

Dr. Paul Doucet has worked in St. Boniface Hospital’s emergency department for more than 30 years and he said he’s never seen wait times this high.

"Our length-of-stay times and our wait times have never been as terrible as they've been in the last month,” he told CTV News.

Doucet said in recent weeks, he has seen patients who have waited 16 hours and numerous patients who have waited about 14 hours.

He said there have also been days where there are 25 to 30 patients in emergency room beds to be waiting admitted, and this causes backlogs in waits for those in unmonitored areas like the waiting room and hallways.

This week, Dr. Doucet said a patient had a serious medical problem while still in the waiting room.

"On Tuesday evening, there was a patient who was waiting over 4 hours for a monitored spot and had a sudden deterioration and a cardiac arrest while waiting to be put in a proper area of care," he said.

The WRHA spokesperson also confirmed with CTV News that it has received a report of a patient safety event that happened in the post-triage area of the St. Boniface Hospital ER on Tuesday.

“The regional patient safety team is now reviewing this occurrence, including a determination of whether it meets critical incident criteria under provincial legislation,” reads the statement.

The WRHA cannot provide public comment about the care or health history of any individual patient or specific occurrence related to any patient.

Dr. Doucet believes the emergency room situation is the result of leadership failure. He said the solution is to get more resources onto medical wards so patients waiting in emergency rooms can be moved safely to the proper unit for care.

Dr. Doucet also said this issue predates the pandemic, as he spoke out about this same issue about two years ago.

"We stumble from crisis to crisis, putting out fires, rather than having a workable, sustainable system."

CTV News obtained emergency room wait times numbers for July from a source in the medical field. They show median wait times at St. Boniface Hospital ER were 2.15 hours in June and 3.67 hours in July, which is a 71 per cent increase in one month.

A spokesperson for the WRHA would not confirm that data telling CTV News that the WRHA July wait times will not be out until August 26.

“There is a period of a few weeks after the end of each month where they make the calculations and validate the data before it's released,” said the spokesperson.