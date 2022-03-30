ERCA issues shoreline condition statement for Lake Erie shoreline
The Essex Region Conservation Authority issued a shoreline conditions statement Wednesday for Lake Erie due to forecasted winds.
The statement is in place for the Lake Erie shoreline including Pelee Island as forecasts predict wind speeds to reach up to 45 km/h with gusts up to 80 km/h.
Winds are currently moderate and out of the south over Lake Erie, but are expected to pick-up in the evening and last through Thursday morning. Winds are then expected to shift out of the southwest and the west while keeping similar speeds before dissipating Thursday evening, ERCA says.
The combination of elevated lake levels and predicted wind conditions are below ERCA Flood Watch thresholds; however, there remains some risk of flooding and accelerated nearshore erosion along the LakeErie shoreline including south Pelee Island as a result of increased wave activity,” ERCA says.
The conditions are expected to last until 9 p.m. Thursday.
ERCA is reminding residents to take extra caution and avoid areas where flooding is occurring as well as rivers, streams and shoreline areas.
ERCA officials will continue to monitor and provide updates as required.
-
Sudbury wedding planner switches gears to help UkraineWith more than 20 years of experience planning weddings, Sudburian Bill McElree is switching gears: he’s planning a gala to help Ukraine.
-
Council approves tax hikes for 2022City council finalized property tax hikes for 2022 at its meeting Wednesday.
-
'Visions in Wood': Vancouver Island woodworkers showcase their artThe Vancouver Island Woodworkers' Guild is putting on its first in-person show in four years at the Arts Centre at the Cedar Hill Rec Centre.
-
5 taken to hospital after west Edmonton apartment fire, 1 person in critical condition: AHSTwo people are in hospital after a fire at a west Edmonton apartment building Wednesday night.
-
New signage at Elliot Lake hospital hopes to make facility more welcomingThe facade of St. Joseph's General Hospital in Elliot Lake is undergoing a bit of a facelift these days. New signs are being implemented both in and on the outside of the building with translations in French and Anishinaabe.
-
'I've never seen anything like that': Robot server a huge hit at Winnipeg restaurantA Winnipeg restaurant struggling to keep staff during the pandemic found a futuristic solution – it hired a robot.
-
Langley homicide victim not involved in Lower Mainland gang conflict: IHITHomicide investigators have identified the man found dead in a wooded area of Langley, B.C., on Tuesday as a 29-year-old who was known to law enforcement.
-
Vancouver's controversial 25-cent cup fee amended, but bylaw still divides councilCustomers with coupons or loyalty reward points good for free beverages no longer have to pay a quarter for a non-reusable cup in Vancouver.
-
Global first: B.C. government unveils UNDRIP action planFrom creating new institutions to renaming communities, B.C. has unveiled an action plan for upholding the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.