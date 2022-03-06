ERCA issues shoreline conditions statement due to strong winds
The Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) has issued a shoreline conditions statement for the Lake Erie shoreline due to strong winds in the area.
The shoreline conditions statement also includes south Pelee Island.
The winds are forecasted to dissipate by Sunday afternoon.
Lake levels and predicted wind conditions are below ERCA flood watch thresholds, but there remains a risk of flooding and accelerated erosion along the shoreline as a result of increased waves, the statement said.
According to ERCA, the forecasted conditions are expected to dissipate by 4 p.m. Sunday.
Residents are encouraged to take extra caution to avoid areas where flooding is occurring as well as rivers, streams and shoreline areas during significant rainfall and wind events.
ERCA officials say they will continue to monitor conditions and issue upgraded advisories as needed.
