ERCA issues Shoreline Conditions Statement for portions of Lake Erie

The Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a Shoreline Conditions Statement for the western shoreline of Pelee Island and islands within the western basin of Lake Erie.

ERCA says it’s due to the forecasted wind conditions lasting through to Sunday afternoon.

Winds were mild blowing out of the south over Lake Erie on Thursday, but wind speeds are

forecasted to reach up to and over 50 km/hr sustained out of the west, with frequent high gusts on Friday.

These wind conditions are forecasted to remain through Saturday and end Sunday afternoon.

West winds of this magnitude are expected to temporarily lower water levels in the western basin of Lake Erie; however, in areas where there is deeper water, strong wave activity is expected to cause some splashing and spray, and may also cause damage to shoreline structures.

For the Essex Region, larger/strong waves are expected along the western shoreline of Pelee Island.

In addition to splashing, spray and potential damage to shoreline structures, there is an increased risk of accelerated erosion with the predicted wind conditions.

People are encouraged to take extra caution to avoid areas where flooding is occurring as well as rivers,

streams, and shoreline areas during significant rainfall and wind events. The combination of slippery banks, waves, waves overtopping shoreline structures, and fast-moving water can be dangerous. Standing water can also present its own unseen hazards. Children, pets, and livestock should be kept away from flowing or standing water as well as shoreline areas where the above hazards exist.

ERCA officials will continue to monitor conditions as they change, and issue upgraded advisories as required.

This Shoreline Conditions Statement will remain in effect until 2 p.m. on Sunday.