ERCA resumes Earth Day tree planting after two-year hiatus

The Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) will again host an Earth Day Tree Planting Celebration in Windsor after a two year hiatus.

The event takes place on Sunday, April 24.

“ERCA is so pleased to once again partner with the City of Windsor to welcome people back to plant trees in celebration of Earth Day,“ said Danielle Stuebing, ERCA’s director of communications. “We are so thankful to Enwin, Trees Canada, LCBO and CUPE 543 for their generous sponsorship that will allow more than 2,300 trees to be added to the City of Windsor’s landscape.”

In a slight change to this year’s event, participants are asked to pre-register for one of three planting shifts – at 10am; 11:30am or 1pm. This will allow staff and volunteers to safely manage crowds.

Guests are asked to wear masks in areas where two metres of distance cannot be maintained.

Guests who wish to attend can register here.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own shovel, if possible. There will be a limited supply of tree planting tools available to share.

The event will be hosted at the green space along the Ganatchio Trail. Parking is available at Riverside Kiwanis Park/Pump Track parking lot, McHugh Park parking lot and various public parking lots along Riverside Drive east.