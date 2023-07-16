ERCA’s golden anniversary: Celebrating 50 years of being Mother Nature's steward

The Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) started in 1973.

The Accomplishments:

“In that 50 years, a lot has been accomplished,” said ERCA CAO Tim Byrne during an open house at John R. Park Homestead on Sunday.

“We've got more than 10,000 homes protected from the threat of flooding and erosion. We have several kilometers, approaching 90 kilometers now, of trails throughout the region. We have a trail system now that's fully connected [with the] City of Windsor, County [of Essex], and the Trans Canada Trail,” he added.

Not to mention, Byrne noted, the five-kilometre stretch of riverfront parkland.

“People shouldn't just say ‘Well, big deal you protected some parks’. In behind those parks are significant major infrastructure, sewers, water mains, significant sewer treatment facilities over by the casino, that that shoreline wall protects,” said Byrne.

The Challenges:

Funding for private tree planting and education programs are now at risk, according to Byrne.

The Ontario government has changed the legislation for conservation authorities, and municipalities are no longer mandated to fund those works. They must still fund for ERCA’s work on flooding and erosion protections.

“We have to reach out continuously to the province and remind them, ‘Hey, we're the ones on the ground, in the field responding to the ratepayer directly, not you, province.’ We are,” Byrne lamented.

He’s been pleased, however, with supportive conversations with local municipalities as well as many donations, some “multi-year platforms”, to continue their education and tree planting work.

The Celebration:

To commemorate their anniversary, ERCA staff have been pouring over 50 years of annual reports, pictures, and old news releases to put together a pictorial exhibit.

It’s now hanging inside the brand new education centre at John R. Park Homestead in Essex County.

“We would welcome people to come and celebrate the 50 years of conservation,” said Danielle Breault-Stuebing, ERCA director of communications and education.

Her favourite part of the exhibit is a map showing the areas of concern and lack of conservation back in 1973, with an updated version on the bottom.

“It is remarkable to look back at the state of our environment in 1973 and compare it to where we are today,” she said.

The exhibit will be in place from Tuesday July 18 through Sunday July 23, from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at 915 Essex County Rd. 50 in Essex.

The exhibit also features a timeline of when each conservation area was established as well as all the old uniforms conservation officers have worn over the years.