Erie Shores HealthCare emphasizes mask importance after COVID-19 outbreak declared

Erie Shores HealthCare officials say a COVID-19 outbreak on an inpatient unit shows the need for continued visitor restrictions and mask requirements.

The hospital says the outbreak stems from two patients who tested positive for COVID-19 on March 18.

“It’s believed those patients were infected by a visitor to the unit who had tested negative on a hospital-administered rapid-antigen test prior to the visit but later tested positive for the virus,” said a news release from the hospital.

The outbreak declared by the Windsor and Essex County Health Unit on Friday is the first

at the Leamington hospital since the beginning of the pandemic.

It is impacting the 2-Centre inpatient unit. Until it is rescinded, visitors will not be permitted on the unit unless it is to visit a patient receiving palliative care.

“The decision by WECHU to declare an outbreak emphasizes the need for ongoing visitor restrictions and full PPE use at the hospital,” states the hospital.

Currently, an inpatient is permitted two visitors, with one allowed at the bedside at a time. All visitors must also pass a rapid-antigen test each day they visit and wear a mask and eye protection in all areas of the hospital.