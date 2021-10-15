Erie Shores Healthcare hosts outdoor gift shop tent sale

Erie Shores Healthcare is holding an outdoor tent sale to sell off some accumulated stock and make way for new inventory when the hospital shop reopens in the future.

The tent sale takes place Friday, Oct. 15 and Saturday, Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Fader Ave. Lot, across from the hospital in Leamington.

The hospital’s regular gift shop was forced to close at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, when the dedicated shop volunteers could no longer enter the facility safely.

“The closure of the gift shop was a significant loss for the hospital,” according to a ESHC news release. “While eliminating a valuable income source, the closure also created unexpected challenges, including an inventory accumulation and a reopening expected in the near future.”

ESHC says prices on the merchandise will be marked down significantly from its original price to clear as much inventory as possible. Customers will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines, capacity limits, and mask requirements. Credit and debit only.