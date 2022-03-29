Erie Shores HealthCare launches x-ray scheduling tool
Erie Shores HealthCare is adding another option for patients to schedule their x-rays.
The Leamington hospital is launching a new online scheduling tool to allow Essex County residents to schedule their own x-ray appointments at the ESHC Diagnostic Imaging
Department.
“The new tool allows patients to schedule their x-ray conveniently, with same-day appointments
available Monday through Saturday,” said a news release from ESHC.
In order to booking an appointment, the patient is required to have a paper requisition form from a physician or nurse practitioner. The booking is available at https://erieshoreshealthcare.ca/xray.
The tool was previously used by the ESHC COVID-19 Clinical Assessment Centre and was adopted this winter to include x-ray tests.
Hospital officials say in the upcoming months, booking of other tests at ESHC will be made available to enhance patients’ convenience.
