Erie Shores HealthCare launches x-ray scheduling tool

Erie Shores HealthCare is adding another option for patients to schedule their x-rays.

The Leamington hospital is launching a new online scheduling tool to allow Essex County residents to schedule their own x-ray appointments at the ESHC Diagnostic Imaging

Department.

“The new tool allows patients to schedule their x-ray conveniently, with same-day appointments

available Monday through Saturday,” said a news release from ESHC.

In order to booking an appointment, the patient is required to have a paper requisition form from a physician or nurse practitioner. The booking is available at https://erieshoreshealthcare.ca/xray.

The tool was previously used by the ESHC COVID-19 Clinical Assessment Centre and was adopted this winter to include x-ray tests.

Hospital officials say in the upcoming months, booking of other tests at ESHC will be made available to enhance patients’ convenience.