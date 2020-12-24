Staff and departments across Erie Shores Healthcare collected donations, non-perishables and gives to give out to those in need this Christmas.

The Leamington Salvation Army and the Bridge Youth Resourses Centre were the recipients of the hospital’s 2020 holiday giving initiative.

“Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 Pandemic, Erie Shores HealthCare teams across the hospital have made it a priority to give back to the community that has supported them over the last 10 months,” a news release from ESHC said.

Throughout November and December, the emergency department at ESHC collected one ton of canned goods and non-perishable food for the Leamington Salvation Army’s food bank.

Staff also participated in the Angel Tree initiative for local kids in need and brought in gifts from tags on the tree with wishes from children.

“One of our strengths as a hospital is our connection to Essex County,” said ESHC communications director Arms Bumanlag. “Our teams are rooted in the communities in which we all serve and as we all know, 2020 has been a challenging year for everyone. This year, we wanted to make sure we could give back to so many who have supported our teams over the course of the last 10 months. We are so proud of the staff for their efforts, despite the challenging times, to once again think of others in need.”

Hospital workers also collected items for the Bridge Youth Centre over the last two months with another one ton of food and toiletries collected for the organization.

“The Bridge is so grateful to Erie Shores HealthCare and the staff for their generosity and donations of essential needs. We continue to see youth who experience food insecurity and this is a wonderful initiative that will assist in ensuring our food pantry does not go bare,” said Krista Rempel, executive director of the Bridge Youth Centre.

The gifts and good were picked up by both organizations and will be distributed over the holiday season.