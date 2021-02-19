With the region now in the Red category of the province’s reopening framework, Erie Shores Healthcare is increasing some of its services.

As of Thursday, ESHC has moved into Pandemic Response Stage 1B which means it will be increasing access to surgical services and diagnostic imaging tests to be 100 per cent effective starting Monday.

Along with ramping up services, the hospital’s visitation policy has also been amended started immediately to allow for one essential visitor on inpatient units within one of three designated blocks a day.

Essential visitors will be able to come to the hospital between either 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. or 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Patients are allowed to have one visitor once per day during one-time slot with some exceptions.

All visitors must wear a mask while in the hospital and are to follow social distancing and PPE requirements.

If a patient in the Emergency Department is at an imminent risk of dying, a loved one may be present with them during their stay, ESHC says.

Patients with cognitive or mobility concerns may be accompanied by one person during their emergency department stay as well.

Child patients in the emergency department are also able to have an adult family member with them during their stay.

Further information on the ESHC’s visitation policy is available on the hospital’s website.