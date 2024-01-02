Erie Shores welcomes first baby of 2024

The first baby born at Erie Shores HealthCare in 2024 arrived at 4:52 a.m. on Jan 1.

Derek Eduardo Gonzalez Ruiz weighed 7lbs 6oz.

Proud parents Zoila Ruiz Alceda and Jose Gonzalez of Leamington said they are overjoyed with the arrival of their son.

"The birth of Derek Eduardo is a wonderful blessing for us to start the New Year. We are grateful to the exceptional care team at Erie Shores HealthCare for making our experience so memorable," shared the parents.

Derek and his family were greeted with gifts from the Erie Shores Health Foundation, donated by local businesses and nurses on the obstetrics unit.

Windsor Regional Hospital’s first baby of 2024 arrived at 9:49 a.m. weighing in at 6 pounds, 6 oz.