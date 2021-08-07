Erieau resident facing multiple drugs and weapons charges
CTV Windsor Web Writer
Lindsay Charlton
An Erieau resident is facing multiple charges after police seized a firearm and drugs during a search on Thursday.
Members of the OPP Lambton County Crime Unit, OPP Forensic Identification Services and the Charham-Kent police executed a search warrant at an Erieau Road residence under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch.
During the search, police took an individual into custody without incident and seized a firearm and a quantity of illicit drugs.
Police have charged 36-year-old J. Drew Bliss with the following:
- Trafficking in firearm, weapon, device or ammunition, contrary to section 99 of the Criminal Code (CC).
- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm, contrary to section 91(1) of the CC.
- Possession of prohibited or restricted firearm/ammunition, contrary to section 95(b) of the CC.
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking Fentanyl, contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, and
- Public mischief, contrary to section 140(1) (c) of the CC.
The accused appeared in court and was remanded into custody until Monday.
