Erieau survey asks locals to offer feedback on future direction of the community

Erieau business owners and residents are being asked to fill out an online survey to give their thoughts on the future of their community.

The survey is a joint effort of the Municipality of Chatham-Kent and the Erieau Community Association (ECA) to offer ideas about the community’s future direction.

“We love Erieau, and we want to make sure it continues to be a beautiful place to live and visit,” Leo Heuvelmans, ECA chair said in a news release. “The Erieau we have today is different than that of decades ago and we recognize that things will change in the years to come. It’s time to review the priorities of the community.”

Heuvelmans said the goal of the ECA Strategic Planning Committee is to develop a multi-year plan for the projects in the area which are prioritized by the community. The plan will offer fundraising activities and the allocation of funds.

The plan will be a collaboration between the municipality and residents of Erieau.

“We will be exploring all elements of our community’s Strategic Plan — Economic Prosperity, Healthy and A Safe Community, People & Culture and Environmental Sustainability,” said Chatham-Kent CAO Don Shropshire.

“Involvement by the residents and business owners of Erieau is essential.”

The survey results will form the basis for a public meeting to be held in the spring.

The survey is open now through March 31.