Erin Isfeld, host of CTV News at Six, to depart for new opportunity in October

Erin Isfeld, host of CTV News at Six, will depart CTV News Edmonton in October after 18 years serving in a number of key roles and covering the capital region's most impactful stories.

Erin joined CTV News Edmonton in 2005 as a videographer, eventually moving into roles as a reporter, weekend and 5 p.m. anchor, and most recently, senior anchor of CTV News at Six.

She had a front-row seat to Edmonton's biggest stories, including the Fort McMurray and Slave Lake wildfires, the on-duty deaths of Edmonton Police Service constables Daniel Woodall, Brett Ryan and Travis Jordan, the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pope's visit, and Edmonton Oilers Stanley Cup Playoff runs.

Erin also interviewed notable leaders, from prime ministers to former United States presidents, but the stories of everyday Albertans will stay with her forever.

"At the heart of everything for me is the community," she said. "What an honour and a privilege it has been that so many have trusted me to tell their stories."

Spearheading the CTV Giving Hope campaign in partnership with Canadian Blood Service ranks high in her proud achievements, as countless lives changed over 10 years through increased blood, plasma and organ donation.

"This campaign stemmed from a personal experience that had a profound effect on me," Erin said. "Championing this cause will always be one of my proudest accomplishments. I thank CTV Edmonton for supporting me to make meaningful change."

ERIN'S NEXT CHAPTER

After spending the majority of her 25-year journalism career with viewers during the supper hour, Erin wants to give more of herself to her family and find a better work-life balance.

"Someone once told me that your children need you more when they become teenagers. I now know exactly what they meant because I’m living it. This new opportunity will afford me the flexibility to be more present in their lives."

Erin's new role is manager of corporate communications at the Edmonton International Airport (YEG).

Her last day with CTV News Edmonton is Oct. 13.