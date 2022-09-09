Erin resident shocked by lottery win
Joyce Frost of Erin said at first she didn’t believe she won after going all in the Poker Lotto jackpot.
On Aug. 16, she won the Poker Lotto all in jackpot worth $161,668.90. She also won $5,000 on the instant portion of her Poker Lotto play bringing her total winnings to $166,668.90.
Joyce, 56, said this is her first time winning the lottery.
"I was shocked when I saw ‘Big Winner’ appear on the screen. I didn’t believe it at first, but the clerk at the store assured me that I was a winner,” she said in a media release.
“I was with my mother, and she was shocked as well – I gave her a hug."
She said she plans to pay off her mortgage and share with her children.
"It's kind of unreal. There is no way I can explain this feeling."
The winning ticket was purchased at Erin Village Convenience on Main Street in Erin.
