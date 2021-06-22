'Erratic driver' charged with impaired on Hwy 26 in Clearview Twp

A Bracebridge woman faces impaired driving charges after reports of an unsafe driver in Clearview Township on Monday evening.

Huronia West OPP says officers received a 911 call about an "erratic driver" travelling west on Horseshoe Valley Road.

Police stopped the vehicle on Highway 26 and conducted an investigation.

They say the driver showed signs of impairment and was taken to the police station for further testing.

The 40-year-old driver was given a 90-day licence suspension, and the vehicle was towed to the impound yard, where it will stay for seven days.