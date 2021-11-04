'Erratic' driver in Springwater Township charged with impaired

A Wasaga Beach man is accused of driving while intoxicated after police responded to reports of an erratic driver in Springwater Township.

Huronia West OPP says officers received a complaint about a vehicle "driving erratically" in the area of Horseshoe Valley Road and Highway 26 on Tuesday.

Police say they apprehended the driver a short time later and charged him with impaired driving with an alcohol concentration of 80 plus, impaired driving and dangerous driving.

The 49-year-old's driver's license was immediately suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle was impounded for seven.

He has a court date scheduled for the end of November.