A 49-year-old N.S. man is facing several charges after police recovered a stolen vehicle while responding to a call about an erratic driver in Digby, N.S. on Saturday.

Digby RCMP say at 9:30 p.m. on March 20, officers responded to a complaint of a vehicle being driven aggressively.

Police say when they found the vehicle, which was parked behind a local restaurant, they learned it had been stolen earlier in the night from a business in New Minas, N.S.

All three people in the vehicle were arrested without incident.

The driver, 49-year-old Anthony Scott Haynes from Deep Brook, N.S. has been charged with the following:

Theft of a motor vehicle

Possession of stolen property over $5,000 (two counts)

Impaired operation of a conveyance

Driving while disqualified (two counts)

Breach of probation

Breach of undertaking (four counts)

Haynes appeared in Digby Provincial Court on Monday, and is being kept in custody until his scheduled appearance on March 29.

A passenger in the vehicle, a 38-year-old woman from Kentville, N.S. has been charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000.

The second passenger, a 41-year-old woman from Centerville, N.S. has also been charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, along with possession of cocaine.

Both women are scheduled to appear in Digby Provincial Court on May 17.

Police ask the public to call 911 immediately if they see a driver who appears to be impaired, or driving erratically or in an unsafe way, and provide as many details as possible.