A 49-year-old N.S. man is facing several charges after police recovered a stolen vehicle while responding to a call about an erratic driver in Digby, N.S. on Saturday.
Digby RCMP say at 9:30 p.m. on March 20, officers responded to a complaint of a vehicle being driven aggressively.
Police say when they found the vehicle, which was parked behind a local restaurant, they learned it had been stolen earlier in the night from a business in New Minas, N.S.
All three people in the vehicle were arrested without incident.
The driver, 49-year-old Anthony Scott Haynes from Deep Brook, N.S. has been charged with the following:
- Theft of a motor vehicle
- Possession of stolen property over $5,000 (two counts)
- Impaired operation of a conveyance
- Driving while disqualified (two counts)
- Breach of probation
- Breach of undertaking (four counts)
Haynes appeared in Digby Provincial Court on Monday, and is being kept in custody until his scheduled appearance on March 29.
A passenger in the vehicle, a 38-year-old woman from Kentville, N.S. has been charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000.
The second passenger, a 41-year-old woman from Centerville, N.S. has also been charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, along with possession of cocaine.
Both women are scheduled to appear in Digby Provincial Court on May 17.
Police ask the public to call 911 immediately if they see a driver who appears to be impaired, or driving erratically or in an unsafe way, and provide as many details as possible.