Erratic driving complaint west of Calgary leads to heroin, methamphetamine seizure

Two residents of Airdrie face drug trafficking charges following a traffic stop along the Trans-Canada Highway.

RCMP responded to a location near the Highway 40 overpass on July 17 following reports of a vehicle driving erratically. The vehicle was located and, according to Cochrane RCMP officials, the conversation with the occupants led the officer to suspect they were carrying drugs.

A search resulted in the seizure of 228.8 grams of heroin and 22.8 grams of methamphetamine.

Two Airdrie residents — 43-year-old Harvinder Randhawa and 35-year-old Charanjit Gandham — have each been charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking in connection with the investigation.