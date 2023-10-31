Escaped goats found 'casually' eating shrubbery in Abbotsford, police say
Four wayward goats that were found "casually" munching on shrubbery over the weekend in Abbotsford, B.C., have been captured and reunited with their owner.
Authorities said they received multiple calls that the lost livestock were wandering along South Fraser Way near Matsqui Lane on Sunday morning.
The officers who responded were "luckily familiar with corralling goats," Const. Art Stele of the Abbotsford Police Department told CTV News in a statement.
"Members quickly located the goats, who made their way toward the roundabout by Mt. Lehman and South Fraser Way, casually eating some grass and shrubbery," Stele said.
The officers managed to round the goats up so they could be transferred into the care of animal control – or as the APD put it in a Facebook post, the furry escapees were "arrested for breaching their fence line."
"Due to the posts and the media attention the owner of the goats contacted us, and we are happy to announce we have reunited the goats with their owner," Stele said.
