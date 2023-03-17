'I've never seen anything like that before': escaped horses run through streets

More than a dozen horses in St. Andrews escaped their farm and went gallivanting through the rural municipality's streets and highways.

"I've never seen anything like that before," said Tara Clark, who had been working at her kitchen table Friday afternoon when she looked up to see a string of horses sauntering down the street.

"I was just trying to figure out who around us has horses, and how can I contact them? These guys need to go home," she said.

Clark took to the local St. Andrews Facebook group, and immediately, area residents started to share updates on where the horses appeared to be going – down Rossdale Road one minute, onto Church Avenue the next, some spotted going towards Highway 8.

"It was a team effort," she said. "As a community, we all pulled together to get these horses back home."

Red River North RCMP got a call about the horses, 15 in total, at large in the community and last seen on Highway 230.

Mounties told CTV News officers spent about a half hour looking for horses, eventually finding them right back by their farm on McPhillips Road.

"It appears the horses went for a run and then headed home," Tara Seel, a media relations officer with the RCMP, told CTV News in an email.

Seel said Mounties discovered the horses had broken a fence and escaped.

"According to one of the responding officers, 'They seemed quite happy to be home. They were quite agitated after their adventure, with the high winds and low visibility in the area. I don’t think they are planning any more escapes anytime soon,'" Seel said in the email.

RCMP said the horses did not cause any collisions and none were hurt during their afternoon jaunt.