Escaped inmate could be in Saskatoon, RCMP say

A Saskatchewan inmate escaped custody over the weekend, according to RCMP.

On April 2 around 8 a.m., Pinehouse RCMP received a report of an inmate that had left Besnard Lake Correctional Camp.

Ernest Albert Gladue, 32, is described as six-foot-two and 189 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He may have dyed blonde hair.

He may be in Saskatoon, RCMP said in a news release.