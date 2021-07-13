Escaped inmate located east of Esterhazy
Staff
CTVNewsRegina.ca
RCMP in Esterhazy have found an inmate who escaped custody early Tuesday morning.
Jason Mitton, 27, is charged with mischief, assaulting a police officer, attempt to escape lawful custody and assault.
He will appear in Broadview Provincial Court on July 14, 2021.
