Escaped Manitoba prisoner captured, search continues for second prisoner

Manitoba RCMP has arrested one of the two escaped prisoners from The Pas Correctional Facility.

Mounties announced Tuesday that Xander Tardiff, 19, was arrested without incident and is now in custody.

The Pas #rcmpmb have located & arrested Xander Tardiff w/o incident. He is now in police custody. We continue to search for Kelly Castel & request anyone w/ information, in relation to his whereabouts, to contact the RCMP in The Pas @ 204-627-6200. pic.twitter.com/b8VLY09PgX

Tardiff, along with 21-year-old Kelly Castel, escaped from the facility on foot Monday evening. A third inmate who escaped with the pair was located and arrested.

RCMP continue to search for Castel.

He is described as five-foot-nine and weighs 135 pounds. RCMP say he is considered a risk to the public and should not be approached.

The Manitoba RCMP issued an Alert Ready message to residents in The Pas, Flin Flon and the surrounding areas. The Saskatchewan RCMP issued a Sask Alert message for those in Creighton and nearby areas.

On Tuesday, the Kelsey School Division in The Pas posted on its website saying schools are not closed, but there is a "state of heightened precaution."

As RCMP continue its search, the school division said all activities will happen indoors only, school doors will be locked and any outdoor walks or activities are cancelled.

As more information is known, the school division said it would leave automated messages for parents by phone and post updates online.

Roadblocks are being set up in The Pas and surrounding communities and residents can expect an increased police presence during the search.

Those in The Pas and Flin Flon are asked to lock all doors and windows and report anything suspicious to police.

Anyone who sees one Castel is asked to call The Pas RCMP immediately at 204-627-6200.