Escaped Metro Vancouver murder suspect may be trying to flee Canada: B.C. RCMP

A B.C. murder suspect who escaped a pre-trial facility in Port Coquitlam may be trying to flee the country, Mounties say.

Investigators said 35-year-old Rabih Alkhalil left the North Fraser Pre-Trial Centre on Thursday night with the help of two men posing as contractors. A source told CTV News the men managed to cut through a perimeter fence using a plasma saw.

Police said the three men left the facility in a white Econoline van at 6:48 p.m. and went on Kingsway Avenue.

One suspect is described as a white man who appears to be in his 30s. He is bald with a narrow face, arched eyebrows and a slightly crooked nose.

The second suspect is described as white, in his 30s and bald, with an oval face, light eyebrows and close-set eyes.

Const. Deanna Law with Coquitlam RCMP said it’s possible Alkhalil is trying to leave the country.

“(Alkhalil’s) connections range from across Canada to the United States, Europe and Asia. A Canada-wide arrest warrant and an Interpol red notice are being prepared,” Law said. “We have reached out to border crossings, taxis, rental cars… Alkhalil is very dangerous and we are asking people not to approach and to call 911 immediately.”

Mounties confirmed to CTV News Vancouver that Alkhalil is accused of murder in the 2012 killing of Sandip Duhre. Duhre was killed in a brazen daytime shooting at Bar One in the Sheraton Vancouver Wall Centre hotel. He has pleaded not guilty.

Alkhalil reportedly fled Canada after Duhre was killed and was arrested in Greece in 2013.

Alkhalil is described as a Middle Eastern man with short, black hair and brown eyes. He's 5'10" tall and weighs about 166 pounds. Police said he was last seen wearing a black jumpsuit and a high-visibility vest.