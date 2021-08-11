Escaped prisoner turned himself into police: Manitoba RCMP

Manitoba RCMP confirmed that an escaped prisoner turned himself into police on Monday.

According to Mounties, on Saturday officers were preparing to take Daryle Richard Johnson, 46, from the Lynn Lake Detachment to the Leaf Rapids Detachment when he escaped before he was secured into the police vehicle.

RCMP noted that Johnson, who was wearing handcuffs as he was being led out of the detachment, ran away into a wooded area. Officers chased after him, but lost sight of Johnson.

Around 10 p.m. on Monday, RCMP learned that Johnson wanted to turn himself in. Lynn Lake officers went to a local church, where they arrested Johnson, who was still in handcuffs.

Johnson was taken into custody on Tuesday on an additional charge of being unlawfully at large.