ESHC modifying hospital visitor policy

Erie Shores HealthCare (ESHC) is modifying its hospital visitor policies, according to the organization.

The moving is being made in an effort to increase the requirement for COVID-19 testing before entry to the hospital.

Starting Monday, new enhanced screening measures will come into place, which include the following:

Vaccinated Visitors

A visitor is required to test negative on a Rapid Antigen Test that is completed on arrival to the hospital.

Unvaccinated Visitors

A visitor is required to provide our screeners with a negative PCR test result, taken within 72-hours and,

A visitor is required to test negative on a Rapid Antigen Test that is completed on arrival at the hospital.

“Over the last seven days, 15 per cent of all people tested in our Erie Shores HealthCare COVID Assessment Centre tested positive,” said Kristin Kennedy, president and CEO of ESHC. “That’s a startling figure when you consider the provincial average now is just 2.9 percent.”

According to Erie Shores, the enhanced measures are on top of restrictions currently in place, including a limit on the number of permitted visitors per patient and limitations on a visitor’s ability to move throughout the hospital.

The new screening measures DO NOT impact patients seeking medical care.