Eskasoni man charged with drug trafficking

A 44-year-old man from Eskasoni, N.S., is facing drug trafficking and firearms charges after police searched a residence on Friday.

According to an RCMP news release, officers executed a search warrant at a Mountain Road home and seized cocaine, Oxycodone, Hydromorphone, Psilocybin, and ammunition.

Police arrested Ronald Alexander Dennis, who was charged with careless use of a firearm and four counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Dennis was released on conditions and he is scheduled to appear in court on May 7.

