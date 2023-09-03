Eskasoni RCMP charge man in armed robbery

The Eskasoni RCMP has charged a man in connection to an armed robbery in Eskasoni on Friday.

In a Sunday news release, police say officers responded to a report of a robbery at a gas station on Castle Bay Road at around 12:35 p.m.

According to police, a man has entered the gas station armed with a knife, and stole cash from the till before running away. No one was injured during the incident.

Around 45 minutes later, police say they located the suspect and attempted to arrest him, but he got away.

RCMP say officers then chased and caught the man after he tripped and fell.

Police say an officer hit the suspect in the ensuing struggle ensued during the arrest.

The man was treated for minor injuries as a result and released by EHS.

But during the booking-in process at the Eskasoni detachment, police say the man then assaulted an officer. The officer was uninjured.

Charles Marshall, 20, was kept in custody for the night and has been charged with:

robbery

disguise with intent

assaulting a peace officer

resisting arrest

breach of probation (two counts)

Police say Marshall remains behind bars, and will appear in Sydney provincial court on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.

