Espanola area woman is hosting her second art show
Roslyn Andress of McKerrow is doing something that she loves: she's showcasing her artwork this weekend in Espanola.
“Ivan from DFR, Dynamic Family Restaurant, offered me an opportunity to host another art show and I jumped at the opportunity,” said Andress.
“I’m trying to bring a smile to people’s faces. I’m trying to cheer them up because this pandemic has been hard on so many.”
Andress puts a message on each of her paintings. She hopes the messages will give people hope and create a ray of sunshine in their lives.
“There’s so much negativity in this world. I wanted to create something that people can smile about.”
She said she’s added a charitable component to her upcoming art show. Andress is encouraging people to bring non-perishable food items or cash which will go to the Espanola Food Bank.
The art show is Sunday from noon until 3 p.m.
