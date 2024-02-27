Espanola driver suspended after speeding, having alcohol in system

A 23-year-old man from Espanola was pulled over for speeding on Highway 69 in Greater Sudbury on Sunday and wound up getting a three-day licence suspension.

The driver was travelling 142 km/h in a 100 km/h zone, Ontario Provincial Police said on social media.

"The driver was issued a roadside demand from an approved screening devices and register an 'alert' on the device," OPP said.

Roadside screening devices – also known as breathalyzers – are used to detect the presence of alcohol in a person's body.

"An 'alert indicates, alcohol in the range of .05 mg - 0.079 mg of alcohol in 100 ml of blood," OPP Const. Rob Lewis told CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca in an email.

"This leads to an automatic three-day suspension."

The man's driver's licence was seized and the vehicle was towed from the scene at his expense.

"The OPP would like to remind the public, that police officers in the lawful exercise of their powers can demand a breath sample at the roadside from any driver they stop to determine the individual’s blood alcohol concentration (BAC)," police said.

"If a driver fails the test, or refuses to take it, they can be immediately suspended from driving and face criminal impaired driving or related charges."

The allegations have not been proven in court.