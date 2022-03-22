Espanola group wants to turn former public school into apartments

The Rainbow Community Non-Profit Housing group is trying to save former A.B Ellis Public School in Espanola from being demolished.

In 2014, the Rainbow District School Board announced it was going to tear down the former school and use the land for parking.

Since 2016, residents in Espanola have been trying to save the building and turn it into a 44-unit apartment building.

Lynne Dee Sproule, a member of the board with the Rainbow Community Non-Profit Housing group, she said it would be a mix of households.

"Households that are in need of more affordable housing, as well as seniors who are looking to downsize and are wanting to live in a place that in central but not as onerous as owning their own home," Sproule said.

Daphne Allen moved to Espanola roughly 20 years ago, and has been looking to downsize from her home, but has not been able to find an apartment.

"I don’t need a big house, I need an apartment. There aren’t any suitable apartments in this town. Why would they tear it down?" said Allen.

The housing group understands the building will need quite a bit of work done inside, which is why it would apply for federal funding to ensure the building is as green as possible.

The group also conducted a survey to gauge interest in the plan, and more than 200 people responded.

"One hundred of those said they would be very likely or definitely interested in living here," said Sproule.

"So that has signalled quite a strong response. The survey was only up a couple of weeks. We heard from all sort of folks. A lot of people with disabilities, a lot of older people and single moms."

Espanola Mayor Jill Beer said it’s a challenge to determine what’s best for the community.

"As the mayor I would like to see additional housing in the community," Beer said.

"However I don’t necessarily know if this school is the best location for that. There is (a lot of) of traffic that goes by on Highway 6 right beside this, and then also being located right beside a high school would have a different set of challenges if this was to be turned into a seniors complex."

"I know from the school board perspective, they are very short of parking for teachers and staff at A.B Ellis and Espanola High School," she added.

The Rainbow District School Board said in a statement it will cost the Ministry if Education $2.7 million to remove the school building and repurpose the site.

It also said no one has expressed interest in purchasing the building, although there has been some interest in a portion of the land.