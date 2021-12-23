Espanola native pens book about growing up with autism

Blake Priddle, who is originally from Espanola, was a non-verbal child diagnosed with autism. Despite those challenges, he grew up to be a journalist and broadcaster.

Now, Priddle has written a book about his experiences called 'Good Morning, Blake: Growing up Autistic and Being Okay.'

“If you want to know what the title's all about, you’ll have to read the book," he quipped Thursday.

"But after getting my second job in radio in the Pas, I decided to make it happen. I thought, I know how to write, I can put together a nice story, and the hope is to not only share my story, but also inspire others that may have autism or families that have loved ones on the spectrum."

Priddle said the support not only from his hometown but from strangers has been tremendous.

“Back home, I think I inspired a lot of people because I see their comments on social media and I see social media posts from strangers and Amazon reviews and it's just been unbelievable the amount of support,” he said.

From being non-verbal as a child to becoming a news reporter and swing announcer in northern Manitoba, Priddle shares the highs and lows throughout his life in the book.

“I talk about how I struggled to communicate as a child and the therapy that I went through that my parents paid for," he said.

"The struggles that I had in school, as well as the good times and it also talks about my career and how I got into radio.”

Jo Byers, Priddle’s mom, said one of the themes she noticed in the book was how her son was able to offer advice to others on the spectrum.

“Kids that are different are not treated well in our society and yet he always ended the story with a positive note," Byers said.

"And then followed it up with a bit of a tip so if you ever find yourself bullied at school, you know, if this happens to you in the community, this is what I would suggest you do next time or this is what I do now.”

The book can be found at several northern Ontario libraries, including in Espanola, Thessalon and the Sault. It can be purchased on Amazon or Indigo online. To learn more about Priddle and his book, click here.

Priddle said his top priority now is to record an audiobook. He also hopes to write a novel. He's already written a screenplay, which he talks about in the book.